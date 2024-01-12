Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells 4,780 Shares of Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $13,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,323,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $3,878.40.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $7,667.60.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $12,373.68.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BFRG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 18,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

