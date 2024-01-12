Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 4,667 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00.

Insmed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INSM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.46. 1,079,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Insmed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.