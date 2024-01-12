Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,840.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58.

On Thursday, December 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 376,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,857. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

