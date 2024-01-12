Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $9.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $578.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,407. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.10 and a 12 month high of $647.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

