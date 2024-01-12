Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 33,782 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 2,543,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.