Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells 17,790 Shares of Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $170,250.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

SRG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 300,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seritage Growth Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.