Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 1,063,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

