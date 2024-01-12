Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 194,910 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

