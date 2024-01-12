Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 1,620 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $77,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

