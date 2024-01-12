Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 1,020.0% in December

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.