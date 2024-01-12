Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 113,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,879. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

