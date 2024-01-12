Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 408,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,335. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.