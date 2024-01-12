Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 219,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 131,462 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1519 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,343,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

