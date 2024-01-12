Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 153,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

