Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 12th (ATGE, AVNW, CYH, ENPH, ENR, GLBS, JLL, KFY, LPG, MO)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 12th:
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
