Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 12th (ATGE, AVNW, CYH, ENPH, ENR, GLBS, JLL, KFY, LPG, MO)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 12th:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

