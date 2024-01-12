Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44). 163,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 128,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

