Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44). 163,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 128,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
About Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.