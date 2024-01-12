IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.26 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $752.14 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.