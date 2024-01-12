IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
IQ Real Return ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at IQ Real Return ETF
In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Real Return ETF
About IQ Real Return ETF
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
