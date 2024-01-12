Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 92,435 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,435 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,549,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TECK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

