iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,977 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,912 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 644.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 88,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 100,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,748. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

