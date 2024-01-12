iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ISHG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $72.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

