iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. 7,955,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.