iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. 2,604,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

