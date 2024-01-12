iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.16. 194,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 107,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $193.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

