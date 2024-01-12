iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 264,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 306,953 shares.The stock last traded at $52.19 and had previously closed at $52.09.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

