iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 7,280 shares.The stock last traded at $165.42 and had previously closed at $165.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $156.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

