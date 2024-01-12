iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 163,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,929. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

