iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2,065.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,175. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.32 and a twelve month high of $306.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

