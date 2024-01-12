Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 121.9% in December

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,328,500 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the December 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,642.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAF stock remained flat at $25.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

