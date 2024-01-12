Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 121.9% in December

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,328,500 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the December 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,642.5 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of JAPAF stock remained flat at $25.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $26.23.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Tobacco
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.