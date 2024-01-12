Jason Wudi Sells 15,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 363,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on JAMF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jamf by 29.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 3,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.