Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

JSPRW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.