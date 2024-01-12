JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.03. 2,711,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,499,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.