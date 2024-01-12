JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 80,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 46,495 call options.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.89. 16,467,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,126,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,328 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

