Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

