Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
