JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 46,251 shares.The stock last traded at $83.02 and had previously closed at $82.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

