Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.