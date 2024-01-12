KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Edward P. Feener Sells 22,679 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $295,507.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,760. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
