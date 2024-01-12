Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Down 2.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 5,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

About Kasikornbank Public

(Get Free Report)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.