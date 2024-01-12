Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the December 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 631,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,831.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388 in the last 90 days.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 855,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,612. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.