Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Up 134.4% in December

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,491,700 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the December 15th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.8 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.9 %

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.