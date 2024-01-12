Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $252.03. 1,222,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,105. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $254.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

