Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies stock remained flat at $152.09 during midday trading on Friday. 244,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

