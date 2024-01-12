Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Position Cut by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 32,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,599. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

