Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 2,702,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,724,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

