Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 19,075 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 190.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

RWJ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 74,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,496. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

