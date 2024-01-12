Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 1.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. 36,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,642. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

