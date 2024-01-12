Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,772. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

