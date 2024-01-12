Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $149.11. 501,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,414. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

