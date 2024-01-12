Klingman & Associates LLC Has $18.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

