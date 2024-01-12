Klingman & Associates LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $225.97. 986,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

